Cove’s Megginson not too concerned by wait for Albion Rovers clash

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson isn’t too worried about the wait to get the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to Auchinleck Talbot out of their system.

The Granite City side’s League Two clash with Albion Rovers will not to take place at the Balmoral Stadium until Tuesday, as Albion now face a national trophy replay at Fort William tomorrow.

Paul Hartley’s team – who will now go through an extra training session in the morning – were beaten at Juniors Talbot in their own second-round tie, sucker-punched in the 88th minute by Dwayne Hyslop’s late header.

Megginson said: “It is frustrating. Once you lose a game you always want to put it right as soon as possible.

“From our perspective, we’re not used to losing games.

“There’s then the pain of having to wait an extra couple of days.

“To be fair to the SPFL, they’ve rearranged it quickly for a couple of days after.

“We’ll last the couple of days and be raring to go on Tuesday.”

Rejuvenated Fort held Kevin Harper’s Albion 1-1 at Cliftonhill to set-up the Claggan Park replay.

Megginson doesn’t believe it’ll do Cove any good to dwell on missing their chance at a cup, although it’s taught them they need to continue to work on breaking down opponents who sit in.

The striker said: “You can’t dwell.

“It’s a game we deserved to win, but unfortunately when you have that much possession and so many chances against Talbot (without scoring), it only takes them one opportunity.

“I think that’s the most frustrating thing about losing the game – we were in total control until the 88th minute.

“It’s a long ball forward, they break on us and put it away.

“We were two minutes away from taking it up the road and, without being disrespectful, we probably would have beaten them up here quite comfortably.

“But it’s a cup game, these things happen. They’re a good side and have shown over the years they can beat teams higher up than them.

“For us, it’s back to league business and that’s our main focus until the end of the season.”

Megginson, who has scored five times in League Two for top-of-the-table Cove, thinks teams will continue to play like this against them.

He added: “Talbot had a game plan to sit with boys behind the ball.

“We had 80% possession but it counts for nothing if you can’t score.

“There’s not an issue with us scoring goals – we’re one of the top teams in Scotland for that.

“It’s just teams are now sitting in against us. We need to find a way to break them down and get those clear-cut chances.

“We’ve noticed with Queen’s Park and Annan, they came up here and played five at the back.

“When they’re playing on our pitch it’s a lot bigger and we can move it about more.

“There are tough away fixtures this quarter, with Edinburgh away, Annan away, Cowdenbeath away.

“But that’s what the gaffer does in training all the time – looks at different ways we can beat teams.”