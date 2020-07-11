Trio take on Balmoral Stadium to Tannadice walk to support Cove Rangers’ fight for promotion

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse has hailed those taking part in a 63-mile sponsored walk to raise money for the club’s legal battle.

Former players Mark Perry and Roy McBain and Cove fan Ian Yule will make the trek from the Balmoral Stadium to Tannadice next Friday and Saturday.

They will be supported along the way by Cove manager Paul Hartley, director of football John Sheran, youth Gary Hake and secretary Duncan Little and former players and coaches including Kevin Tindal, Eric Watson, Roddy Black, Kevin Webster and Craig Cooper.

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s legal bid to overturn their relegation has resulted in them attempting to deny Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove promotion.

With the case set to go to an SFA arbitration panel, the three clubs are facing combined legal costs that may surpass £150,000.

Cove chief Moorhouse said: “We’re extremely grateful to the guys for coming forward and putting themselves through what will be a gruelling task.

“We’re indebted to these guys for taking this on and it’s something that will never be forgotten by us at the club.

“We find ourselves in a position through no choice of our own racking up costs that are beyond anything we could have ever imagined to be honest. But we feel we’ve got no option, but to defend ourselves.

“We’re unbelievably grateful to Mark, Roy and Ian. I’ve known Ian since secondary school.

“He used to help coach the school football team at Kincorth Academy and I’ve known him since back then.

“Ian has been a great friend of the club and a great supporter of the clubs. He’s a great guy and the club will be forever indebted to him for his efforts.

“The reaction we’ve had has been absolutely amazing and I can only thank everybody for giving us their time and thinking about us at a time like this.”

Yule has been a Cove supporter since 1985 and the 60-year-old, who walks 15 miles a day, is relishing taking on the trek to Dundee to help his club.

He said: “The reason I want to help Cove is because the decision was made and ultimately it’s not Cove’s fault Hearts and Partick were at the bottom of the leagues when the season was stopped.

“With the financial implications this case will have on the club, I feel it’s very unfair.

“I don’t think it’s right that a small club like Cove will be hit with this massive bill for something that’s outwith their control.

“I think Cove, Dundee United and Raith need to try to defend their positions.

“To do that it’s going to cost Cove a lot and that’s why for me it’s a small sacrifice to do a walk and give them some help.

“The way things have panned out with the new stadium and the standard of player and the standard of the manager at the club, everything is on the way up at the club.

“So I feel it’s even more important the club is able to make the step up to League One.

“For the players it would be great to see them playing at a higher level and testing themselves against better players.

“For what they put in last season they deserve to be able to make the step up.”

The walk has already raised almost £2,500 and anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/balmoral-to-tannadice-walk

It is also understood that a number of other clubs across Scotland have been in contact with Cove, United and Raith expressing willingness to help them meet their legal costs.