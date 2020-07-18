Trio set off from Balmoral Stadium on trek to Tannadice for Cove Rangers cash

Cove Rangers fan Ian Yule was thrilled with the send-off he, Roy McBain and Mark Perry received last night as they headed for Tannadice.

The trio are walking from the Balmoral Stadium to Dundee United’s ground to raise money to help Cove with legal costs.

The Aberdeen outfit along, with United and Raith Rovers, are set to incur combined costs of over £150,000 as they defend themselves at an SFA arbitration panel due to Hearts and Partick Thistle’s bid to overturn their relegations and deny the three champions promotion.

In an attempt to help the club, supporter Yule along with former Cove and Dundee United players McBain and Perry are taking on the sponsored walk to Dundee.

Cove manager Paul Hartley started the challenge by walking six miles from his home to the Balmoral Stadium and along the way the trio will be joined for stretches by the club’s director of football John Sheran, youth coach Gary Hake and secretary Duncan Little.

Former players and coaches including Kevin Tindal, Eric Watson, Roddy Black and Craig Cooper will also be pitching in.

A crowd of well-wishers gathered at the Balmoral Stadium last night to see the walkers on their way.

Yule said: “I had a good chat with Mark and Roy before we started.

“They’re both top-notch guys and I’m sure there will be plenty of football chat on the way down.

“John Sheran has told me there are going to be quite a few ex-players walking with us, himself included.

“My wife Linda and daughter Fiona are coming down to do some miles as well, so I’m really excited about it.

“The crowd that saw us off at the stadium was great. It was quite emotional actually, but I couldn’t be more excited.

“Seeing the total raised increase over the week has been great we really appreciate all the support we’ve had.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting gofundme.com/f/balmoral-to-tannadice-walk