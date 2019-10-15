There’s ‘more to come’ from Cove – defender Milne

Cove Rangers’ Harry Milne believes life in the SPFL will become tougher.

But the defender reckons there is still more to come from the Granite City outfit.

In the first quarter of their debut season in League Two Cove have taken 22 points from a possible 27, to sit top of the table.

In the second quarter of the campaign Milne expects teams to make it even more difficult for Cove, but says Paul Hartley’s men are still capable of making improvements.

He said: “I think it’s been a very positive first quarter of the season for us having just come up.

“We’re still top of the league after nine games, which is good.

“We had a blip with defeat to Stenhousemuir, but we can’t really be too critical of the team.

“The weekend off was good for us, but now we’re eager to get back to it.

“I do think there is more to come from us, but it will be harder in the next quarter.

“We’ve played all the teams now and they’ll feel better equipped to beat us having already played us.

“But that’s the same for us, we know how to play against certain teams.

“Our attacking players score a lot of goals which has been good.

“Some of the goals we’ve conceded to let teams back into games can be cut out.

“There’s always stuff you can improve on, but I think it has gone well so far.”

Milne is among a few in the Cove squad who hadn’t played in the SPFL previously, but feels the transition has gone smoothly.

He said: “I think everyone is a bit fitter in this league and we are as well. The game is a bit quicker and if you make a mistake you are punished more which keeps you on your toes.

“But I think for those of us who haven’t played at this level before we have taken to it well.

“This is where we thought we should be for the last few years.”

This weekend Cove are in Scottish Cup second round action against Auchinleck Talbot – who eliminated them at this stage last term – at Beechwood Park.

Milne said: “I think last year we played into their hands a little bit. It’s a tough place to go and their crowd get behind the team.

“We know what sort of game it will be – it will be a battle and we’ll have to be up for that.”