Televised Betfred Cup clash with Hibs is ‘great’ for Cove’s profile says delighted gaffer Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says the club’s landmark televised clash with Premiership Hibernian will be “great for the profile of our club”.

The fixtures for this year’s Betfred Cup have been revealed, with Cove’s first game in the group stage coming against top-flight giants Hibs at the Balmoral Stadium.

The Premier Sports-broadcast fixture – the first Cove home game in history to be shown on TV – will kick off at 12.30pm on October 10.

It is sure to be a stern test of the now-League One side’s credentials, given Hibs’ fast start to the Premiership campaign.

Cove made their TV debut last year when their Challenge Cup clash away to Connah’s Quay Nomads was shown on the BBC’s Welsh language channel.

Hartley – who led Cove to the League Two title in their first SPFL campaign – said: “It’s a tough start for us against top quality opposition, but one the players will really look forward to.

“The fact it’s also being shown live on television will add to the occasion and is great for the profile of our club.”

Group B is completed by Championship Dundee, League One Forfar Athletic and Highland champions – and Cove’s former sparring partners – Brora Rangers.

The Granite City side aren’t in action in the first round of fixtures ahead of their home game with the Hibees.

After that clash, they travel to Dudgeon Park to play Brora (October 13, 7.45pm), then Dens Park to meet Dundee (November 10, 7.45pm).

They round off their group games against Forfar at the Balmoral on November 14 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Peterhead also begin their League Cup journey on October 10 (3pm), with boss Jim McInally taking his League One side to Tannadice to meet Dundee United, for whom he starred as a player.

Scotland’s longest-serving gaffer McInally said: “We look forward to playing Brechin and Kelty and the St Johnstone game is a good tie at home.

“We don’t know what will be at stake in the group by the time we play them, but we’ll have started or league campaign by then and hopefully it can be a good occasion for us.

“Ideally we’ll be allowed to have a crowd at the game to make it an even better occasion.

“It will be good to start against Dundee United at Tannadice and it would be even better if there was a crowd. It could make the club some good money if there were a few thousand inside Tannadice.”

On October 13 (7.45pm), the Blue Toon host Brechin City at Balmoor, before they travel to Kelty Hearts on November 10 (7.45pm).

Another Premiership challenge lies in wait for Peterhead in their final group game, with St Johnstone due to travel to Balmoor on November 14 (3pm).