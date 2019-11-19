Striker Scott happy to wait for chance at Cove Rangers

Martin Scott is happy to wait for his chance at Cove Rangers as their table-topping form continues.

The experienced forward came off the bench against Brechin City at the weekend and helped break the deadlock, setting up leading scorer Mitch Megginson for the opening goal.

After starting three out of four Betfred Cup games, Scott has had to be patient as Megginson’s form and Cove’s system – playing with one striker – has seen him restricted to cameo roles.

But the former Ross County and Hibernian man is happy to bide his time.

Scott said: “Eventually an opportunity will come. I’ve been in the game a long time so I know I have to be patient.

“The manager and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me, being an experienced player coming up here.

“I’m just happy to play a part. If it’s coming off the bench or starting the game, Cove know they’re going to get 100% from me. The team are playing fantastic. They’re playing great football and it’s a joy to watch and be part of.”

The 33-year-old has been impressed with how Cove have dealt with the step up to League 2. Increasingly, teams are setting up to stifle the league leaders, a tactic Brechin employed successfully for 75 minutes.

Manager Paul Hartley praised his side’s persistence after they finally broke Brechin’s resolve and Scott believes they deserve due credit for doing so.

He added: “The good thing for us is we’ve got some real quality players in there and you look at the way they control the game and control phases of play. It’s actually a joy to watch.

“Anybody who has seen Cove this season will know they’re going to see attractive football.”

With his introduction at the Balmoral Stadium, Scott played alongside Megginson in a change of formation that helped break the deadlock.

After Megginson’s opener, Declan Glass added another and Scott Ross bagged a third in stoppage-time.

Scott said: “Everybody that’s started the games has been doing absolutely brilliant but sometimes a wee change in tactic can help through that part they play.

“Fortunately for us the three substitutes had an impact and got the defining touches to open up their defence.”