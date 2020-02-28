Ryan Strachan wants Cove Rangers to end key League Two month with win

Ryan Strachan believes February could be a key month in Cove Rangers’ title bid and he’s determined to end the month on a winning note.

This month victories against Queen’s Park and Edinburgh City as well as a draw with Albion Rovers have seen the Granite City side move eight points clear at the top of League Two.

Tomorrow Cove face Stenhousemuir at Ochilview and Strachan hopes they can keep their momentum up.

The defender said: “We had the hiccup at Elgin (3-0 defeat) a couple of weeks ago on a bad pitch and in bad conditions.

“Then we managed to get over the line against Edinburgh, albeit late and then we managed to deal with conditions a lot better last weekend and won again.

“Those two wins have put us in a really healthy position which is good.

“Every point from now onwards is important and particularly in the last few weeks when we’ve been against teams close to us.

“If we do get over the line we might look back and think February was a key month.

“We want to finish the month well, other than the slip up at Elgin it’s been a good month.

“Edinburgh have slipped up and we’ve put ourselves in a strong position and done well to get as many points as we have given the tough games we’ve had.

“It’s all about no let up and trying to keep the momentum going. It’s one game at a time and hopefully if we do our best we can get ourselves over the line.

“We’ve been top of the league since day one and we want to remain there.”

Stenhousemuir were the first team in League Two to defeat Cove this season.

The Warriors won 3-2 at Ochilview on October 5.

Strachan expects a similar display tomorrow and says it’s up to Paul Hartley’s side to match them.

He added: “We’ll expect the same performance they put on against us at home when they beat us earlier in the season.

“Every team is strong in this league an they’ll be dogged and strong.

“It’s up to us to be properly prepared and try to get a good result.

“That defeat doesn’t really linger because as professional players every defeat hurts, but you have a game the next week so you need to move on.

“We’re certainly aware we lost the last time we were at Ochilview, but you have to get over defeat.

“Hopefully we can get the three points tomorrow after they turned us over last time, but that doesn’t affect us and we don’t think about it.”