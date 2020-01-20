Rory McAllister thanks Mitch Megginson for helping him get off the mark at Cove Rangers

Rory McAllister thanked strike partner Mitch Megginson for helping him get off the mark for Cove Rangers.

The Granite City side beat Cowdenbeath 3-1 at the Balmoral Stadium to move five points clear of Edinburgh City at the top of League Two.

McAllister netted a penalty on his debut for Cove after joining last week from Peterhead.

The 32-year-old was surprised to get to take the spot-kick after designated taker Megginson had already scored from 12 yards.

McAllister said: “It was good. I wanted to get out there and enjoy it and I did.

“I thought I did all right on my debut and linked up well with Mitch and Jamie and it was good to get a goal.

“Mitch said ‘just take it’ when we got the penalty and I wasn’t sure because he’s the penalty taker.

“So that was good of him, but we’re good friends off the park and I thought we did well on the park.

“We linked up well in flashes and showed we can be dangerous.

“I had a couple of other good chances, but I was a bit rusty and I tired towards the end.

“But if I keep playing like that I think I will score goals and the team will do well.”

McAllister and Megginson linked well throughout the win over the Blue Brazil and the former believes the partnership will get even better.

He added: “I think we did really well together and the more we play the more it should improve.

“So if it carries on then we could still get a good few goals between us.

“We did play together at Brechin, but that was a long time ago. Mitch was only about 17.

“But it was good and we know each other away from football and I think that helps on the park. We’ll get better as time goes on.”

With McAllister and Megginson pitched in up front together, both had early efforts saved by Cowden keeper Josh Rae.

Harry Milne’s delivery from the left just evaded Megginson, but 10 minutes before half-time Cove hit the front.

Harvey Swann pulled down McAllister and Megginson was tripped by Jamie Pyper with ref Scott Lambie awarding a penalty and MEGGINSON produced a Panenka finish.

Just before the break McAllister was tripped by Pyper after the defender’s poor clearance. The linesman was flagging the striker offside, but Lambie waved him down, gave the penalty and McALLISTER dispatched it.

Cove’s third came on 53 minutes when Megginson and McAllister combined to set-up Jamie MASSON and his finish was unerring from 15 yards.

Four minutes later David COX latched on to Jordan Allan’s through ball and chipped Stuart McKenzie for 3-1. But Cox was soon given a straight red card after kicking an advertising board, although it is believed the linesman indicated to the ref Cox had been involved in a clash with a fan.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “I thought we deserved it and it was comfortable. I was really pleased with some of our play in both halves.

“We could’ve been a bit more clinical and taken more of our chances, but it was a good performance.”

On McAllister he added: “It was a good debut, Mitch and him showed good understanding and good link-up play.”