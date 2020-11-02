McAllister seeking more chances after Cove late show

Rory McAllister wants his match-winning heroics to earn him a run in the Cove Rangers first-team.

McAllister has largely been kicking his heels on the sidelines so far this season but came off the bench for the final 20 minutes to notch the winner against Partick Thistle.

The former Peterhead talisman – one of the SPFL’s most prolific strikers since its formation in 2013 – made the switch to Cove from Balmoor in January.

He also chipped in with the vital winning goal against Edinburgh City last season but his only start this campaign – where he also scored – was the Betfred Cup game at Brora Rangers.

His 20-minute cameo in a game ruined by the wind proved decisive, however, as it earned Cove victory over full-time opposition and kept their 100 per cent start to the season intact.

It has been a difficult transition for McAllister to make, having been a first-pick at Peterhead, but he hopes his winning goal on Saturday can get him back in the starting line-up again.

McAllister said: “It’s the same for all the boys who haven’t been playing. It’s a good bunch of players and everybody is in the right frame of mind to be playing. It’s tough when you’re not, so you’ve got to take your chance when you get it and hope you stay in the team.

“I think that was the longest I’ve been on the park this season. I hope I can now get in the team going forward and score goals for the team.

“It’s a bit strange when you’re used to playing every week. It can be frustrating at times and you can lose track of where you’re at. But these last few weeks I’ve got my head round it, knuckled down and showed I’m good enough to be in the team.

“There’s a lot of good players in the team. I’ve proved it there (at Peterhead) – now I’ve got to prove it here.”

McAllister’s goal came after a game which neither side were able to handle the high winds, which ruined the game as a spectacle.

Opportunities were at a premium for both sides, with Blair Spittal and Leighton McIntosh mustering half-chances for either side.

Thistle, who started the second half brighter, came close through James Penrice and Spittal, with Cove goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie keeping them both at bay.

Cove, who had new loan signing Hamish Ritchie on the bench, were forced into a late change, with Daniel Higgins limping off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

He was replaced by Ross Graham while McAllister was brought on for Adam Livingstone, as the home side sought to change the outcome of the game.

Brian Graham had the best opportunity to win it for Partick, creating space for himself in a crowded penalty area only to see his shot headed off the line by Harry Milne.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Blair Yule capitalised on a lapse from visiting captain Ross Docherty to cut back for McAllister, who clipped the ball past Kieran Wright.

That goal gave Cove their 16th consecutive league win on home soil, dating back to the start of last season.

“Not a lot of teams come here and win, especially in the league,” added McAllister. “Hopefully we can show how good we are and try for promotion this year.

“It was a strange game really, spoiled by the wind. They had one chance from the free-kick and the goalie makes a good save.

“We get our chance at the end and we take it. You have to be happy with the three points the way the game was.

“It was the one bit of quality, from Blair, and I’ve managed to finish it off.”