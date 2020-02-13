Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson will get late assessment for crucial Edinburgh City clash

Mitch Megginson will be given every chance of making Cove Rangers’ crunch League Two clash with Edinburgh City.

The club captain sustained a calf injury in the warm-up prior to the 3-0 defeat to Elgin City last weekend and has been receiving treatment through this week.

His contribution to Cove’s cause this season has seen him score 18 league goals and spearhead their charge to the top of the table.

Manager Paul Hartley will make a late decision on Megginson ahead of the visit of fellow title-challengers Edinburgh to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley said: “We’ll see how Mitch is over the next few days. He’ll be touch-and-go but we’ll give him every chance.

“He doesn’t want to miss too much football but sometimes injury can prevent.

“We’ll see how he is – he’ll be getting a lot of treatment this week and we’ll assess him.”

Cove go into the game with a three-point advantage at the League Two summit.

Their advantage was halved by last weekend’s results, with Cove’s slip-up at Elgin punished by Edinburgh in their 3-1 win over Annan Athletic.

It would take a significant swing in goal difference this weekend for Cove to lose their top spot but Hartley has played down the significance of Saturday’s outcome.

He added: “I don’t think anything will be decided, one way or the other. There’s still another 12 weeks to go.”

They return to the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, where they have a 100% record in League Two football.

Their four defeats have all come on the road, with 26 of their 30 goals conceded also coming away from home.

When asked about the disparity, Hartley said: “It’s hard to put your finger on it.

“Sometimes the gameplan has to change.

“We’ve lost a lot of sloppy goals in the last few weeks and it’s something we have to work on and rectify.

“I thought it was difficult for everyone (last weekend).

“Conditions played their part. It wasn’t a performance for free-flowing football, it was more about grinding out results and we didn’t give ourselves a chance.

“I’ve no complaints and we’ve had to dust ourselves off.”