John Sheran recalls thrill of Cove Rangers’ Shielfield Park glory day one year on

Twelve months ago, Cove Rangers were celebrating after making their own bit of history.

A dismantling of Berwick Rangers, 7-0 over two legs, saw them realise years of ambition and become an SPFL club for the first time.

Aberdeen, which up until that point only had the Dons as a senior Scottish league side, now had a new kid on the block, one which went on to have further success by becoming League Two champions last month.

“We’re fortunate that we are in Aberdeen – it can support two clubs,” said John Sheran, the man who took Cove to five Highland League titles.

“Aberdeen have a supporter base and a base of people that support their corporate operations, while we now have something similar.

“We’re fortunate Aberdeen is big enough to be able to cope with that.

“It was just about getting the right group of players together at the right time.

“We were fortunate that Peterhead shifted to a more central belt squad and we were able to pick up guys like Ryan Strachan and Scott Ross.

“Mitchel (Megginson, club captain) coming back to live in Aberdeen, Jamie Masson – it all made a difference.

“Add that to the core group of young guys that we had – Blair Yule, Connor Scully, Harry Milne – these guys were just needing better players to come and help them along.”

Prior to their third venture into the pyramid play-offs – Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath had beaten them in 2016 and 2018 respectively – Sheran suffered a heart attack, which saw him hospitalised.

Graeme Mathieson and Roy McBain steered them through the four games against East Kilbride and Berwick, with Sheran able to travel down to Shielfield Park to watch the culmination of the club’s hard work.

“That’s a year passed now and everything seems to be working OK. No real issues with that,” said Sheran of his illness.

“It’s not good sitting in the stand. It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing but I don’t think anything can replace the buzz of being in the dug-out.

“When you stop playing, when you’ve no longer got the heat of the battle-type situation, the dug-out is the second-best place for that.

“It was my choice to stop and I feel comfortable I made the right decision. Paul (Hartley) and the new management team have done fantastically well, which probably makes it easier to accept.

“The standard of the whole group of players has improved this season.”

Sheran is now the club’s director of football, with Hartley taking over the reins as manager before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Their ascension to the Scottish leagues was a constant ambition of chairman Keith Moorhouse, which had come close to fruition on a number of occasions prior to that memorable day in Berwick.

“When I joined Cove in 2004 it was the chairman’s ambition then to get into the Scottish leagues and into a new ground,” said Sheran.

“We thought we might get in in 2008 but Annan were chosen ahead of us.

“Once the pyramid system came in it was always an ambition to try to get there.

“We had to build the club on the infrastructure side of things, with the new ground making a huge difference last season.

“It gave us a home and somewhere to play out of that we could turn into a bit of a fortress.”

They are awaiting the outcome of league reconstruction talks to find out where they will be playing next season, which Moorhouse himself admitted last month was slightly surreal, not knowing what the landscape would look like when football returned.

“I feel comfortable with where we are,” added Sheran. “It would just be nice to get the whole football thing settled down so we know what we can prepare for.”