John Sheran happy in new Cove Rangers role

John Sheran believes becoming Cove Rangers’ director of football has made a big difference to his life.

The 59-year-old stepped upstairs in the summer with Paul Hartley appointed as manager at the Balmoral Stadium.

Sheran was not in the dug-out for Cove’s pyramid play-off successes against East Kilbride and Berwick Rangers last season, after suffering a heart attack in April.

After deciding he couldn’t continue as a manager, Sheran was given the chance to become director of football.

It is a role he has embraced, helping to oversee youth development, dealing with players who leave Cove on loan and a number of other areas.

Sheran said: “Everything’s back to normal, really.

“Everything is good, I’m back to normal and getting on with life.

“It’s great to still be involved and be back to work.

“It’s good in the sense that it keeps me involved in the game and the club.

“It would have been difficult to just walk away completely.

“It keeps me involved and some of the football the boys have played so far this season has been first class.

“I think the desire to see us win the game is still there.

“So there’s always a bit of tension and a buzz that you get from that.

“But there’s not the same pressure on me. I’m not the one with decisions to make about picking the team and things like that.

“There’s not the same pressure on me to always be there at training and games.

“So from that point of view, stepping back has made a big difference to me.”

Cove have made a great start to their maiden League Two campaign, sitting top of the table after nine games with 22 points.

Sheran has been delighted to watch the start the Highland League champions have made in the SPFL, but he does not think Cove are fully established yet in the Scottish League set-up after only nine games.

Sheran added: “I always felt we could make an impression with the squad that we had.

“But certainly it’s gone beyond what I expected us to do and that’s full credit to the management team and the players.

“It’s been a good start and that’s all it’s been so far.

“The priority on day one was to make sure we’re still in the league next year, we’ve had a good start in terms of that but we don’t feel we’re fully established yet.

“We’ve still got a few grounds to go to, although we’ve played all the teams.

“In the next quarter we’re away to Cowdenbeath, Edinburgh, Annan, Queen’s Park.

“I think once we’ve had this round of games it will feel like we’re more established and know what it’s about.”