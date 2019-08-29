Scully won’t get ahead of himself as Cove continue to target League Two survival

Connor Scully says survival is still the aim for Cove – despite the Granite City side sitting pretty at the top of the League 2 table.

The Balmoral Stadium outfit are unbeaten in their first four games in the SPFL and have been tipped by many as the favourites to go up.

Cove beat Stirling Albion last Saturday to pick up their first away win of the season and consolidate their position at the summit.

However, Scully insisted their main aim is still to ensure they do not drop straight back into the Highland League.

He said: “If you had said we would be top of the league after four games before the start of the season, we would have snapped your hand off.

“Before the start of the season we just wanted to stay up, and that still is the aim.

“It’s so early in the season and we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We just have to approach every game aiming to get three points.

“This league is very different to the Highland League in that every game is really tough.

“There are some really good teams and even Stirling, who aren’t doing well, are good.

“We have just got to keep on going.

“It’s so important that we keep training hard and if we do that, the results will keep on coming.

“We played well against Stirling and probably should have killed the game off earlier, but we will take the three points. We’re really happy with the win.

“We have struggled with killing teams off and it’s something we are working on in training. We are getting better and we just need to manage it better.”

Scully said he is loving the experience of playing in the Scottish league set-up, having spent his whole career so far in the Highland League.

And he is desperate for the feelgood atmosphere at Paul Hartley’s Cove to continue for as long as possible.

He added: “It’s been brilliant. I am playing alongside really good players, some of whom should probably be full-time.

“That’s fantastic for me as someone who’s played in the Highland League my whole life.

“It’s a new test and I’m loving it.

“We are going into every game confident. We love winning games and there is a feelgood factor.

“But we have to keep pressing and keep that run going as long as we can.”