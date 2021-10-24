Scottish Cup third round draw: Home ties for Cove Rangers and Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee and Cove Rangers have both been handed home draws in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Cove Rangers will welcome Queen of the South, sitting seventh in the Championship, to Balmoral Stadium, while Banks o’ Dee’s reward for beating Nairn County 5-0 is a tie against League One strugglers East Fife at Spain Park.

Jim McInally’s Peterhead will begin their Scottish Cup campaign away at Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers.

🏆 We will face Morton at home in the Third Round of the Scottish Cup Third Round Ties to take place weekend of November 27th pic.twitter.com/xm9WURu4ov — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) October 24, 2021

Billy Dodds’ Championship leaders Caley Thistle have been dealt a tricky assignment with Greenock Morton making the trip to Inverness on the weekend of November 27.

Elgin City will face Clyde at Borough Briggs if they defeat Clydebank on Monday evening, while Highland League side Rothes will host East Klbride if they win their replay against Dalbeattie Star after the sides drew 0-0 on Saturday.

A trip to Somerset Park to face Ayr United is on offer if Brora Rangers can defeat Albion Rovers in their replay this weekend.

Fellow Highland League side Brechin City will take on Darvel at Glebe Park.

In some of the other eye-catching ties, Auchinleck Talbot will meet Hamilton Accies, Partick Thistle will face Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk will take on Raith Rovers.

Scottish Cup third round draw…

Kelty Hearts v Montrose

Dumbarton v Sauchie Juniors

Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton Accies

Civil Service Strollers v Peterhead

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion v Tranent Juniors

Clydebank or Elgin City v Clyde

Dalbeattie Star or Rothes v East Kilbride

Alloa Athletic v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Ayr United v Brora Rangers or Albion Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians

Queen’s Park v Kilmarnock

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic

Caley Thistle v Greenock Morton

Dunbar United or Lothian Thistle Hutcheson Vale v Edinburgh City

Banks o’ Dee v East Fife

Cove Rangers v Queen of the South

Brechin City v Darvel

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic

Ties to be played on the weekend of November 27.