Scott Ross taking the positives from Cove Rangers’ first league defeat of the season

Scott Ross insists Cove Rangers can take plenty of positives following the defeat to Falkirk.

It was Cove’s first league defeat of the season, which came after four straight wins in League One.

Callumn Morrison provided the only goal of the afternoon on Saturday, with Cove giving another positive account of themselves.

Ross said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a case of putting things right. We played well. It’s a football game, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

“No defeat is easy to brush off but you know when you’ve played well as a team. When you’ve passed the ball about well and maybe feel you deserve more out of the game.

“We’ll go again tonight and on Thursday ready for the game on Saturday.

© SNS Group

“It wasn’t the result we wanted. There were two teams playing there – one very direct and one who wanted to pass the ball. The direct team won the game through one lapse in concentration.

“It’s just in front of goal where we lacked cutting edge, which we don’t normally lack.

“We’re a fit team and we knew their gameplan: out to the full-backs – direct. From the goalie – direct. We’ve got to be strong and it becomes a second ball game. If you win the second ball, you’re fine.”

Paul Hartley’s side return to league action next weekend against Airdrieonians.

Ross has been pleased to see Fraser Fyvie back in the Cove team, with the former Aberdeen and Hibernian midfielder coming through the last two games following six weeks out with a knee injury.

He added: “You can see (Fraser) Fyvie’s got a bit of class about him. He takes the ball in areas when there’s players on him. He glides by them and finds a forward pass. It’s good to have him back in the team.

“Stuart made two or three good saves but I don’t think he was overly worked.”