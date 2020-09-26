Scott Ross on target as Cove Rangers hold Championship side Dundee in third pre-season friendly

Cove Rangers emerged with a creditable 1-1 draw against Championship side Dundee at Dens Park.

Scott Ross gave newly-promoted Cove the lead in the second half before Ryan Strachan’s own-goal ensured the game finished level.

It was Cove’s third pre-season friendly, after facing Dundee earlier in the week and Brechin. They are back in action against Tuesday against Fraserburgh.

Cove stopper Stuart McKenzie denied Jordan McGhee and Graham Dorrans in the first 20 minutes but both sides were left concerned after a collision between Fyvie and Fin Robertson in the centre circle.

Robertson lay prone on the turf before being stretchered off, after the game had been held up for four minutes, while Fyvie managed a little more than another 10 minutes before he too had to be replaced.

There was little in the way of clear chances in the Tayside sunshine, with the Dark Blues hitting the outside of the post from a corner and Charlie Adam having a wayward shot that flew into the Bobby Cox Stand.

Paul Hartley made five changes at the break, including bringing on teenage goalkeeper Ryan Mullen who had signed a season-long loan deal from Celtic earlier in the week.

It was one of those half-time replacements who played a part in the opener as Broque Watson’s right-wing corner was turned in by Ross from eight yards.

Cove were left with another injury concern 10 minutes into the second half as Harry Milne, who played at centre-half instead of his usual left-back slot, also had to be taken off after picking up a knock.

His replacement, Strachan, was the unfortunate culprit of Dundee’s leveller on 63 minutes. Max Anderson’s diagonal ball sought out Declan McDaid and Strachan attempted to guide the ball back to Mullen, only for the goalkeeper to advance towards the flight of the ball and dive helplessly as it rolled into the net.

The visitors were spared a further injury blow when Jordon Brown was able to continue after a 50-50 challenge while Dorrans dragged a shot wide for Dundee.

Rory McAllister had vehement appeals for a penalty waved away, as he felt Jordon Foster dragged him down as he tried get on the end of Watson’s cross.

Cove Rangers (3-4-1-2) – McKenzie (Mullen 46); Leighton (Higgins 46), Ross, Milne (Strachan 57), Yule (Masson 46), Fyvie (Brown 15), Scully (Redman 65), Livingstone, Semple (Watson 46), Megginson, McIntosh (McAllister 46). Subs not used – none.