Scott Ross insists Cove Rangers players never lost faith during their sticky run of results.

Victory over Forfar Athletic last weekend brought to an end a frustrating five-game winless streak, which had seen Cove dip away from the top of League One.

It was a run of results many had not experienced at Cove, given their impressive surge through the divisions and multiple league titles.

The performances in those five games – which included four defeats – did not give cause for concern, rather individual errors being punished by street-wise opposition.

Ross said: “It wasn’t as if we were on a bad run of performances. It was just individual errors that were costing us the points.

“If we were playing badly and getting beaten, we would have felt we had to change something. We just had to cut out the individual errors. There was no point changing the way we were playing as we were playing really well.

“We were five games without a win then pick up three points and were level with third. If we’d won a couple more games in that we could have been second. String a wee run together and you’re in the mix – lose a few and you can find yourselves down the bottom.”

With Peterhead in store on Saturday, it’s the chance for Ross and several other of his Cove team-mates to face their former side.

Ryan Strachan, Rory McAllister and Leighton McIntosh have all turned out for the Blue Toon under manager Jim McInally, while Jordon Brown – a Cove player until last month – looks set to make a return to Peterhead for a second spell and could be involved at the weekend.

Ross added: “It’s one that you look forward to, particularly for myself and a few of the boys that have been at Peterhead.

© EVENING EXPRESS

“I had a lot of very good times at Peterhead – won the league, beat Rangers at Ibrox, cup final. It didn’t end the way I wanted it too, but there’s a lot of fond memories and it’s a good club.

“It’ll be strange to see Jordon back at Peterhead. I’ve played with him for the best part of 10 years at Peterhead and Cove, so hopefully he can get in the team there and kick on.”