Salford City midfielder Paul Coutts pleased to see former club Cove Rangers maintain their momentum

Paul Coutts has been thrilled to see his old club Cove Rangers continuing the momentum they’ve built up in recent years.

Stepping up to League One for the first time this season, the Aberdeen outfit have been impressive in gathering 19 points from 11 games to sit second in the table.

Cove have developed the winning habit in recent years. They claimed the Highland League title in 2018 and repeated the feat 12 months later as well as winning promotion through the pyramid play-offs.

Despite last term being cut short because of the pandemic, Paul Hartley’s side romped to the League Two title.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Salford City midfielder Coutts played for Cove from 2005-2008 before earning a move to Peterborough and has watched from afar as his old club moved up the ladder.

The 32-year-old said: “They’ve done great this season. I’ve actually managed to take in a few of their games.

“I watched them play Hibs at the start of the season in the League Cup and they were really good and – for the first 45 minutes – I thought they were outstanding.

“Watching games when I’ve had the chance and looking at the results, I’ve been really impressed with them.

“They’ve just carried on the momentum they’ve built up in recent years and that’s such a big thing.

“When you are a side used to winning and you know how to win, you just want to carry it on as long as you can and keep driving forward.

“I thought Cove would find this season tougher and I think they have from the people I’ve spoken to because the standard is higher in League One.

“But they’re still used to winning and they’re still doing well and they’re in the mix at the top end of League One.”

One thing that has disrupted Cove’s momentum recently has been the shutdown of football below the Championship since January 11.

However, the SFA may this week give the greenlight to resume training next week.

When the season does restart, Cove will be in a position to challenge for a third successive promotion and Coutts says the position they find themselves in is as a result of years of work.

© DCT Media

The former Preston, Derby and Sheffield United player added: “If things restart the chance would be there for Cove to potentially go up again, which would be unbelievable.

“When I think about how far they’ve come in such a short space of time, it’s incredible.

“But it’s testament to the hard work they have put in and they’ve been laying the groundwork for a number of years.

“The appointment of Paul Hartley has turned out to be a masterstroke and he’s carried on the good work John Sheran and his staff did.

“When you have a squad that’s used to winning leagues and cups and winning week-in, week-out, it’s good and Hartley has added bits of quality to it as well and they look to be a real force.

“I still keep in touch with Keith Moorhouse and John Sheran and get kept up to date with how things are going.

“You always keep an eye out for your former teams anyway and I’ve always looked for the results.

“When I first moved down to England, I don’t think anyone had heard of Cove Rangers, but I don’t think that’s the case now because more and more people are sitting up and taking notice of them.”