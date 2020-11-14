Ryan Strachan pleased to see Cove Rangers getting recognition for rise to League One summit

Ryan Strachan believes Cove Rangers are getting the recognition they deserve for their rise up the SPFL.

Cove sit top of League One after four games with a 100 per cent record, on the back of winning the League Two title at the first attempt last season.

Manager Paul Hartley and goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie won the October divisional awards, while Mitch Megginson, Harry Milne (twice) and Blair Yule have all been named in the SPFL’s team of the week..

Cove round out their Betfred Cup campaign at home to East Fife today, with Strachan hoping more recognition follows if they keep up their impressive run of form.

He said: “When you’re a Highland League team, there’s almost no respect for you (from the rest of Scotland). We got promotion with pretty much the same team and won the league comfortably.

“You look at the starting 11 in our first four games in League One – eight of the 11 are from that Highland League team. It shows how well we must have been doing in the Highland League.

“Stuart is an experienced professional and it’s good for him to get some recognition. We expect him to make saves as he’s a good goalkeeper.

“It’s not often our defenders get into the team of the week – it’s usually the creative players and goalscorers – so hopefully there’s a few more to come.”

Manager of the Month ✅

Player of the Month ✅ 🏆 We are delighted to confirm manager Paul Hartley and goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie have been named as the SPFL League One Manager and Player of the Month for October#COYChttps://t.co/Qtg5r5NSaq — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) November 7, 2020

Cove should welcome back Fraser Fyvie this afternoon after more than a month out with a knee injury.

Fyvie has not played since getting injured in a collision with Finley Robertson, during a pre-season game against Dundee.

Strachan added: “Fraser is a key player in our team. As well as we’ve done without him, we need to get our best players back on the pitch.”

Hartley is expected to make changes to his line-up, after bringing in four fresh faces to the team that lost 3-0 at Dundee on Tuesday night.

Strachan added: “It’s not about 11 or 12 players – it’s a squad game. With the Scottish Cup coming up and you never know with Covid, if things stop then there might be a backlog of league games. You need to have everyone sharp.”