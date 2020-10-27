Ryan Strachan: Cove Rangers players may have to choose whether to go full-time

Going full-time will be a difficult decision for some Cove Rangers players, according to Ryan Strachan.

Part of Cove’s five-year plan is to become a full-time club, as they look to continue their rise through the SPFL divisions.

A number of players have been recruited from professional clubs since they joined the SPFL, with Adam Livingstone (Motherwell) and Seb Ross (Aberdeen) this summer and Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) and Dan Higgins (Dundee) coming in last year.

They have players on loan from full-time clubs, with Jamie Semple and Ross Graham joining from ‘Well and Dundee United respectively, while former Celtic youngster Broque Watson has stated their ambition to turn professional persuaded him to join.

A number of the squad have already had this opportunity, having come through the Aberdeen youth system and played full-time in the SPFL, before playing part-time alongside a regular job.

Strachan said: “The ambition is full-time. I won’t be full-time, but it’s just good to be part of a team like that, especially a local team.

“No-one has ever been consulted, but it’s well-known that Cove are looking at it. Especially if we have a successful season or over the next few years we find ourselves in the Championship. Some of the younger boys might be looking to go full-time.

“But for some of the older guys who’ve got jobs, it will be a difficult decision. It’s something no-one has really spoken about and, until you’re consulted on it, you can’t really say yes or no.

“Most of the boys have been full-time and have now got decent jobs. There would be difficult decisions and you’d have to weigh it all out.

“When that times comes people will make that decision.”

The ambitious Aberdeen outfit have made a positive start to the season, impressing in the Betfred Cup and winning their opening league game against East Fife.

Strachan missed the cup games against Hibernian and Brora Rangers, but returned to the side for their first league game of the campaign at the Balmoral Stadium.

He added: “It was the first pre-season I’d had in three years. I’d done all the runs, played all the games, then got a hamstring tweak against Banks O’ Dee.

“It set me back seven to 10 days, so I missed the Hibs and Brora games.”