Ross Graham open to Cove Rangers return after Dundee United recall

Ross Graham is open to finishing the season at Cove Rangers after his loan spell from Dundee United came to an end.

Graham was recalled by United earlier this month when the lower leagues were put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions across Scotland. However, he cites “unfinished business” with the Aberdeen side and points to the potential Scottish Cup tie with Rangers as something he would like to be involved with.

His last game for Cove was the 3-2 win over Alloa Athletic, which gave them a spot in the third round and earned them a trip to Ibrox.

United brought back all their loanees, including Kieran Freeman at Peterhead, into the first-team fold and Graham’s initial aim is to make an impression at Tannadice.

However, if football resumes below the Championship soon then he would be happy to return to Cove.

🆕 Ross Graham, who joined us on loan at the start of the season, has been recalled by parent club Dundee United Everyone at the club would like to thank Ross for his efforts during his time at Balmoral Stadium pic.twitter.com/XElrDlcyhO — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 15, 2021

He said: “I really enjoyed my time there. When I played I thought I did well and helped the team as much as I could.

“I feel like I’ve developed most aspects of my game. I’ve learned to adapt to the physical side, coming up against experienced pros and learning from what you’re playing against.

“Hopefully the games will restart back sooner rather than later and I’d really be open to going back to Cove and finishing the season there. I feel like there’s some unfinished business to do and obviously the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers will be a big one.

“The boys were all looking forward to that and were gutted when it was postponed.

“The quality in the squad is there. I think their aspirations are really high and they’ve got a good enough squad to compete at the top end of that league. They should definitely finish in the playoffs with the squad they’ve got and the spirit of the whole club.

“The Cove manager (Paul Hartley) said thanks for all my efforts and he enjoyed working with me. That was a nice touch from him.”

Graham cites the win over Alloa as his favourite game in a Cove shirt, as he made 11 appearances during his time with the club.

He said: “I gave away a penalty – personally I felt it should never have been a penalty – but we were on top in the game. It gave all the boys a lift and to come from one behind and 2-1 behind to score a 90th-minute winner, it’s a great moment for us all as we knew should have got a result that day.

“It’s my first Scottish Cup game so it’s probably one I’ll never forget.”

Graham came up against his United team-mates Freeman, Chris Mochrie (Montrose) and Florent Hoti (Forfar Athletic) in League One, with the players all part of a loanees WhatsApp group.

They are now back full-time with United and looking to make an impression with manager Mickey Mellon.

Graham added: “We spoke to the loans manager and he said they were thinking of recalling us, as there were no games going ahead. Hopefully I can be more involved in the first-team bubble.

“The manager spoke to all the boys who got recalled and said we’re all part of the first-team squad and their plans for the future. He’s glad to have us back and see how we’re all progressing.

“I’ve had the taste of lower leagues and I’m looking to get to the higher levels and see how I cope with it.”