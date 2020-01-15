Rory McAllister joins Cove Rangers on three-and-a-half-year deal

Cove Rangers have confirmed the signing of Rory McAllister from Peterhead on a three-and-a-half-year deal, with the striker saying he “needed a change”.

McAllister could make his Cove debut in the League Two clash against Cowdenbeath at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, with the Granite City outfit paying an undisclosed fee for the striker’s services.

The 32-year-old spent more than eight years at the League One Blue Toon, netting close to 200 goals and becoming one of the more high profile players in the lower leagues.

McAllister said: “I’m excited to be here.

“I will be hooking up with a lot of guys who were also my team-mates at Peterhead, which was a big pull for me.

“But the main draw is the fact I was looking for a new challenge after eight-and-a-half great years with Peterhead.

“I had come to a point where I needed a change to ensure I could continue enjoying playing football

“Joining Cove Rangers certainly gives me that opportunity.

“Everyone knows they are a club with high ambitions and they have made a great start to their first season playing in League Two.

“Hopefully I can help them continue that, although I accept I will have to earn the right to play in what is a very strong side.

“I’m also pleased the manager feels I can be a part of his plans at Cove.

“All of the lads I know have been raving about much they enjoy playing for him.

“I enjoyed playing for Jim McInally during my time at Peterhead, he is also a fantastic manager.

“But I’m confident playing for a different manager will help get more out of me over the next few years.

“I’m just looking forward to getting going now and hoping, if I get the chances, to score goals for Cove Rangers, as I did for all of my other clubs.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley, who has his team at the League Two summit in their first SPFL campaign, said: “It’s a brilliant signing for us, a real statement of intent from our club.

“I would like to thank the Cove directors for allowing me to get this deal done and also says thanks to Peterhead for the professional way which they have dealt with things since we made it known we wanted to take Rory to Balmoral Stadium.

“It’s a signing we had been looking for, a proven goalscorer who will strengthen the competition for places up front.

“Rory’s record over the last 10 years has been incredible, second to none, and I actually tried to take him to Dundee a few times when I was the manager there.

“Like a lot of people, I was certain Rory was capable of scoring goals regularly at the very highest level.

“I’m excited by the prospect of finally getting to work with Rory and confident he will do very well for us.”