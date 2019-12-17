Cove loanee Robertson gets senior goal to end ribbing from St Johnstone team-mates

John Robertson was thrilled to get his first SPFL goal for Cove Rangers to keep a few team-mates quiet.

The St Johnstone loanee bent a great shot into the top-left corner from the edge of the box late on to beat Stenhousemuir 2-1 at the Balmoral Stadium.

It was the 18-year-old’s first senior league goal and Robertson revealed it will keep a few of his pals quiet at his parent club in Perth.

He said: “I cut inside and I was probably intending to cross it for Jordon Brown at the back post. But it curled right into the far corner so that was great.

“It’s my first senior league goal so I’ll always remember it.

“I scored against Brora in the Challenge Cup, but that was a while ago and I hadn’t scored in the league.

“A couple of my team-mates at St Johnstone who are on loan have been saying ‘have you still not scored yet?’ because they have.

“So it’s good to get my first SPFL goal and put an end to those questions.”

Robertson, pictured, has made 11 appearances so far in his season-long loan with Cove.

He believes he is improving his game with the Granite City side and says competing with the likes of Mitch Megginson and Martin Scott for a place in Paul Hartley’s side is benefiting him.

Robertson added: “We’ve got a good team – we’ve got Mitch Megginson and Martin Scott who are two great strikers.

“I’m still young so I’m happy to just learn off them.

“I’ve enjoyed it with Cove. early on when I wasn’t getting game time it was more difficult.

“But since then it’s been great and I want to improve in the second half of the season.

“I feel I am improving with Cove, just being around the players here and playing first-team games impacts your game.

“There are high standards at Cove and you have to try to match the likes of Megginson even though it’s difficult to do that.”

Saturday’s home victory against Stenny returned Cove to winning ways.

The League 2 leaders had been beaten by Annan Athletic (6-1) and Edinburgh City (2-1). But Robertson felt their weekend win was a deserved success, even though they left it late to claim the points.

He said: “It was brilliant on Saturday. I really enjoyed coming on and it was great to get a goal.

“I felt it was a well-deserved victory for us overall and it was good to get back to winning ways.

“I knew when I came on that I would get at least one chance so then it was just up to me to finish it.”