Robbie Leitch still feels like he’s on a learning curve in football. Cove Rangers will be his next classroom.

In joining Cove yesterday on a two-year deal, Leitch becomes the second signing of the summer for the ambitious Aberdeen side. Morgyn Neill, a former colleague of Leitch’s in the Motherwell academy, signed on last week.

Leitch comes off a season at Falkirk where the Bairns went from top of the table to missing out on the play-offs entirely in two months. The season slipped away from them.

But Leitch has also had a spell at Burnley in their academy, St Mirren and a brief stay in Croatia, with NK Novigrad.

He said: “You always take bits, you’re always learning. I’m hoping to learn here as well.

“Croatia was a move that came up and I just took the chance. I thought ‘why not?’. I only stayed out there a few months and came back because I got injured.

“Burnley was a good learning curve for me – growing up, living on my own. I’ve taken bits from each club I’ve been at.

“I played with Jimmy Dunne, who was with Hearts for a year, and made his Premier League debut. Dwight McNeill played in my under-23s team and has kicked on massively. He’s a really good player.”

Leitch comes from good footballing stock. His father Scott turned out for ‘Well and Swindon Town during his playing days, before moving into coaching at Ross County and a return to Fir Park.

His brother Jack enjoyed three years at Peterhead, winning the League Two title in 2019, before moving on to Stirling Albion. Both brothers started out life in the academy at Motherwell, where Cove assistant manager Gordon Young worked.

Both Leitch and Neill will travel from Motherwell to Cove for training and games, something the latest arrival tapped into his brother’s knowledge for.

Leitch added: “He just said I’ll love it. The journey’s not too bad. He got used it.

“There’s still a bit of rivalry between the two of us – there always will be.”

Cove’s expansive brand of football convinced the 23-year-old to sign. He came up against them on three occasions last season and was excited by what he saw.

Leitch added: “I’m delighted to get everything sorted and I can fully focus on next season. I know Gordon Young and we spoke a month or so ago, just to about their interest, and the last few weeks have been really positive.

“The style of play convinced me. I’ve seen the club grow and it’s heading in the right direction. The way Paul gets his team to play suits me and hopefully I can take that on board.

“I played with Morgyn a good few years ago at Motherwell – me and him grew up together. I know Dan Higgins as well from playing against him.

“They were really difficult to come up against. It was also enjoyable to play in because it was a proper game of football – it wasn’t just kicking it long.”