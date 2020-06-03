Buying new home kit will help Cove Rangers through shutdown – chief Moorhouse

Pre-orders have already been received for the new Cove Rangers kit hailed by chairman Keith Moorhouse as one of the club’s best.

The strip for the 2020-21 season has been revealed, with the blue Adidas-produced kit displaying a clean design with darker-toned pinstripes across the shirt.

It was chosen by a select few within the club as the preferred choice and working with Greaves Sports, the kit is hoped to be available in advance of whenever the new season begins.

Moorhouse has been pleased by the feedback and it is a response to a request by fans, who had asked for ways to support the club during football’s shutdown.

He said: “Some of the feedback on Twitter and Facebook has been excellent. When you’re launching anything new it never appeals to everybody but you hope it appeals to the majority.

“The early feedback indicates it’s been well received, so we can only be pleased.

“You always want your team to look smart and I think this is one of the smartest.

“When I look back at some of the things we’ve chosen over the years – you’ve certainly got to question your thinking at the time. But this is certainly one of the best we’ve had.

“We had a Q&A session a few weeks ago and one of the questions was, ‘what can we do to help the club at this point in time?’

“We had a few things in the background we were still working on – this is one of them and there will be another one coming out next week.

“The fans can pre-order and I see there are already a load of pre-orders.

“If they like it and want it, get your order in quick to avoid disappointment as they say.”

The design also moves Adidas’ trademark three stripes from the shoulders to the side of the shirt, as well as removing white trim from the sleeves.

Cove have no plans to change their away kit for the new season, so as to minimise the cost to supporters. That was brought in for their first campaign as an SPFL club.

Moorhouse added: “We wanted something that was different and modern. It’s one of the latest designs from Adidas and it was the best option that suited what we were looking for.

“It’s something simple. Greaves Sports have been brilliant and there were a few designed especially for us.

“We went with that one because it summed up our thinking at the time, how we wanted the team to look. Modern, minimalistic and quite striking.

“It took us a while to get to the final version but we’re happy with it.

“About half a dozen people across the club had an input and we narrowed it down to two (designs). There was a unanimous call.”

Supporters can submit pre-orders on the Cove Rangers website, with a launch expected before the new season. It is priced at £45 for adults and £35 for youths.