Play-off not on minds of Cove as Blue Brazil visit

Daniel Park believes Cove Rangers’ clash with Cowdenbeath is no different to any other game.

The Blue Brazil visit the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow to face Cove in League 2 for the first time.

The sides were involved in a heated pyramid play-off final at the end of the 2017-18 season with Cowden controversially winning the second leg 3-2 to stay in the SPFL.

But Park says that encounter will not be on the minds of the Highland League champions tomorrow.

The winger said: “We’ve got a few new players who weren’t involved then and we played Cowdenbeath in the Betfred Cup last year and there was nothing untoward. They’ll have a new team as well, it’s a game everyone will be watching out for to see what happens.

“But for the players it’s just another game we want to win so we won’t be getting excited about what happened two seasons ago.

“That’s done and dusted now, as much as what happened was disappointing, ultimately we’ve got to where we needed to be and have become an SPFL club. We’ve got new players since then and we’re in a better place now than we were a couple of years ago.”

Cove have taken four points from their first two League 2 fixtures, beating Edinburgh City 5-0 and drawing 4-4 with Albion Rovers as well as progressing to the third round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

Park added: “We have had a good start to the season. Getting through in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup has been good.

“We’ve had four points from two league games and are top of the league on goal difference.

“Overall it’s been a good start and the new signings we’ve made have gelled quickly.”

Park also paid tribute to team-mate Grant Campbell, who has retired aged 29 after admitting defeat in his bid to come back from a cruciate ligament injury.

Campbell had two operations on his knee and was loaned to Huntly last month to regain form and fitness but has now chosen to retire.

Park said: “Grant joined a year after I did (2014) and he’s been one of the best signings Cove have made in recent years.

“He’s been so consistent and he’s been a great player who you would want in any team.

“It’s sad to see Grant go but he has to do what’s right for him.”

Meanwhile, Cove have completed the loan signing of Dundee United striker Matty Smith.

The 22-year-old – who has made 27 first-team United appearances – joins fellow Tangerines player Declan Glass at the Balmoral Stadium until January.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “It’s a marvellous opportunity for Matty to make a name for himself and it’s great that we are getting a player who has already played a number of games for United at high levels.”