Perfect symmetry for ex-Motherwell duo Adam Livingstone and David Turnbull as Cove Rangers and Celtic get their men

Adam Livingstone and David Turnbull turned professional at the same time. It made sense they got their next moves together too.

On the same day Livingstone penned a two-year deal with League One side Cove Rangers, Turnbull completed his long-awaited move to Celtic.

The pair came through the Motherwell ranks together and were on the phone to each other on Thursday morning, as their respective deals went through.

Livingstone said: “I text him to say congratulations and at the same time, he text me to say congratulations. We were both laughing about it – I gave him a call as well as it’s a life-changing move for him. He fully deserves it.

“David’s a year younger than me but always played a year above his age group, because he was always ridiculously good, right the way through. We both went full-time at the same time. He’s a great boy and a fantastic player.

“He broke in quite quickly. Motherwell seem to give young boys a chance; they gave me a chance and a lot of other boys that have moved on, like Jake Hastie. They seem to produce some good young lads and that’s good for all of us.

“It was difficult leaving Motherwell because I was there for 13 years. But I got loaned out twice in a season but I did see it coming, which made it easier and I could start processing it.”

Livingstone has been sold on the ambition of Cove, who secured back-to-back promotions in the summer. The 22-year-old was let go by the Steelmen after joining as a kid and had loan spells at East Fife, Morton and Clyde.

The left-back will commute from Motherwell to train twice a week and in a bid to keep up a full-time level of fitness, will train in his spare time with former Hamilton, Livingston and Morton player Kyle Wilkie, who is a Uefa-licensed coach.

Livingstone added: “I’ve only been there one day but the standard of training is incredible. The standards are very high and I don’t see why we can’t challenge for the league title this season.

“I was on the phone to Gordon – he had me through my youth days – and he asked me if I would like to join Cove. It seemed really interesting because I knew Broque Watson and he was telling me how good a club it was. It’s basically a full-time club, the way it was run.

“It was really attractive to me, especially on the back of another promotion, and they seem like they want to go places.

“I want to get a run of games here and show what I can do. I’d like to play my part in this club go even further and obviously it’ll benefit me having more game-time.

“Competition is always good, it brings the best out of people. I’m happy to have a bit of competition there – it’ll push me on and everyone else in the squad.”