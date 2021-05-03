Paul Hartley takes responsibility for Cove’s defeat to Airdrie as they await final League One placings

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley accepted his side were second-best against Airdrieonians as they face a wait to see if they will finish second in League One.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat, which came courtesy of goals by Calum Gallagher and Dean Ritchie, keeps the Diamonds’ hopes of finishing second alive.

Airdrieonians face Falkirk at home tomorrow night and, if they take all three points, the runners-up spot will be theirs.

However, if the Bairns take anything from the game, then Cove will take second spot.

The game came at the end of a draining week for Cove, who were playing their fourth match in seven days.

Hartley said: “I didn’t think we were at our best. I don’t think we started well, our passing and intensity was too slow. I take responsibility for that.

“I changed the shape to try to freshen it up because of the run of games we’ve had and I take responsibility for that.

“The players have been magnificent all season and at times you maybe need a wake-up call. We just didn’t have the energy levels.

“It wasn’t a great day for us, but we know what’s in front of us. We’ve got two games to look forward to starting next week.”

It was a fairly low-key first half, with Stuart McKenzie keeping out efforts from Kyle Connell and Kyle Turner, while at the other end Daniel Higgins hit the post with a spectacular long-range effort.

The visitors took the lead four minutes into the second half when substitute Thomas Robert got to the byline and stood up a cross for Gallagher, who steered his header in.

Cove rallied a little after going behind, with Rory McAllister having a shot deflected on to the post.

Broque Watson also hit the frame of the goal with a header from Adam Livingstone’s cross.

Airdrieonians broke away late on to steal a second, with Ritchie keeping his composure to beat McKenzie.

It now means a wait until tomorrow night for Cove to find out where they will be at the weekend.

If they finish second they will be away, while an Airdrieonians victory will see them back at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

Hartley added: “We didn’t get started – we didn’t have the usual speed about our play. With four games in a week maybe it was too much today.

“They were better than us. We gave them too much time on the ball. But we’ll dust ourselves down and be ready for the players.

“Some players won’t train Tuesday, to have a bit extra recovery, and some will train.

“They’ve worked really hard since they’ve come back and some times you have an off-day.

“Gordon (Young, assistant) will go down to that game (Airdrieonians v Falkirk) and I’ll take training on Tuesday. We’ll be as prepared as we can be.”