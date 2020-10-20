Paul Hartley says Cove will try to land another keeper after Ryan Mullen forced to return to Celtic

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley admits it will be difficult to find a replacement goalkeeper for the injured Ryan Mullen.

The young stopper had joined on loan from Celtic for the season, but suffered a flare-up of a thigh injury – which had kept him out previously for seven months – in the warm-up ahead of a friendly against Fraserburgh.

Mullen has returned to Celtic Park and youngster Balint Demus has been called in as back-up to Stuart McKenzie. Demus had been due to head to the Highland League on loan, but is now needed at Cove.

Hartley said: “It’s difficult, there’s not many (goalkeepers) going around.

“We’re disappointed to lose Ryan, but if we can get one we’ll try. We’ll go with what we’ve got for just now.”

© SNS Group

Cove started the League One season on Saturday in impressive fashion, with a 3-1 win over East Fife. Mitch Megginson (two) and Leighton McIntosh were on the scoresheet, with Jack Hamilton netting for the visitors, who had Danny Denholm and Aaron Dunsmore sent off.

The game also marked the return to the side of Ryan Strachan, who had missed the two Betfred Cup fixtures against Hibernian and Brora Rangers, and Seb Ross.

Hartley added: “It’s good for the lads to get back.

“Strachs (Ryan Strachan) only came back on Thursday and Seb was the same.

“It was good for them to get some minutes under their belt.”