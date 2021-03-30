Paul Hartley says Cove Rangers aren’t thinking about Ibrox trip ahead of Airdrieonians’ visit

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley says all of their focus is on tonight’s League One clash with Airdrieonians.

The Balmoral Stadium meeting comes ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers at Ibrox – which will be televised on Premier Sports.

There may be a huge game in the Cove legend approaching, but Hartley, whose team have drawn two league games since their return to action, is concentrating on overcoming the full-time Diamonds.

He said: “We haven’t really spoken about the Rangers game – that one will take care of itself.

“The most important thing is the next league game. With the run of fixtures we have, we need to try to pick the right team for this game and the focus will be to try to win it.

“We’re confident we can give anyone a good game. (In the first game against Airdrie, a 1-1 away draw) we were excellent in the first 45 minutes and then they had a period in the second, which happens when you’re away from home.

“But they’re a good team, with some good players and they’re full time. They expect to challenge at the top end of the table and the league is very tight, so we’ve just got to try to focus on ourselves tonight.”

Cove last week secured Aberdeen’s Kieran Ngwenya and Kevin Hanratty on loan for the rest of the season, with both players on the bench for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with East Fife.

Hartley is delighted to have the “highly-rated” duo on board at a time where lower-league squads are stretched thin.

He said: “I’ve seen quite a lot of the two young lads through their development games in the last couple of season.

“It’s pleasing to get them in and they’re highly rated.

“Kevin’s a player I’ve seen a number of times that I really like playing off the side or off the front player. He’s really positive and dynamic.

“The young lads add to the squad and give us extra bodies between now and the end of the season.

“It’s impossible to go with the same starting team every game.”

Hartley says he is happy with Cove’s squad, but the club have an open mind to bringing in a final loanee before the window closes on Wednesday.