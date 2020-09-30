Paul Hartley runs rule over Dundee United defender Cove Rangers’ friendly win over Fraserburgh

Cove Rangers gave a workout to young Dundee United defender Ross Graham in last night’s 3-0 win over Fraserburgh.

Graham has also been in at Dumbarton during pre-season and has been a player Cove manager Paul Hartley had been keen to have a look at.

It was a stern test for the League Two champions, going up against opposition they regularly sparred with during their days in the Highland League. They ran out winners in the second half after goals from Mitch Megginson, Connor Scully and Jamie Masson.

Teenager Graham could feature against Banks o’ Dee on Saturday and Hartley was pleased with what he showed at the Balmoral Stadium last night.

He said: “We’d just got him up last night from Dundee United to have a look at him. He was out with Dumbarton on Saturday.

“He did fine, he was solid enough. We’ll see where that takes us. It was a good workout for him against tough opposition. He stood up to the challenge.

“We’ve had an eye on him for a wee while but couldn’t get him up to play. United have given us him for last night and possibly Saturday to have a look at the young kid.”

Fraserburgh’s team included teenage midfielder Lewis Duncan, who joined his hometown club earlier this month after leaving Aberdeen’s academy.

It was the visitors with the best early chances, with Owen Cairns forcing a low stop out of Stuart McKenzie and Duncan, cutting in from the left, fizzing a shot across the face of goal.

Masson and Leighton McIntosh both sent free-kicks high over the bar, with the two later combining for the former Dundee and Peterhead forward to turn a volley over.

Dan Higgins’ drilled pass seven minutes after the break was touched on first time by Masson into Megginson’s path, but, as he tried to round Paul Leask, he stuck out a leg to take the ball.

Megginson crashed Cove in front with 15 minutes to go and three minutes later they had a second when McIntosh’s cross was half-cleared to Scully, whose half-volley beat replacement stopper Edward Flinn.

The home side found a third with six minutes to go, with McIntosh’s cross reaching Masson who slid beyond Flinn.

Hartley added: “It was good in terms of our speed and creativity and they (Fraserburgh) made a good game of it. The harder challenges the better and hopefully that’ll set us up for a week Saturday against Hibs.”