Paul Hartley praises Cove Rangers players for unbeaten start to life in League One

Paul Hartley gives great credit to his Cove Rangers players for their impressive start to life in League One.

Cove have picked up where they left off when last season was curtailed, leading the table with a 100 per cent record from four games.

That record will be put to the test today when they travel to Falkirk, one of three full-time teams in the division.

But preparations will not change a jot for the League One leaders, as they look to maintain their upwards trajectory.

© DCT Media

Hartley said: “It’s going well but we’re only four games into the season. I always said we had to start well and that’s credit to the players, how they’ve worked.

“We’ll never get carried away with where we are now. There’s a long way to go and we’ll try accumulate as many points as we can. It’ll be a game at a time for us.

“We always felt the first half-a-dozen games was key and we’ve had a good start so far. There’s a lot of hard work to do but I’ve got to give the players so much credit.”

Today’s game marks the first time Hartley will have been back to Falkirk since he was dismissed as manager in August 2018.

At the time, the Bairns had struggled to get away from the bottom of the Championship and Hartley was let go.

However, he has since rekindled his enjoyment for football at Cove, leading them to the League Two title last season and building a squad capable of challenging any team in the division.

He said: “I always look forward, I don’t look behind. Whatever happened in my time there happened. It’s not something I particularly talk about.

“I just look forward to going back as the Cove manager. It won’t make any difference to me.

“I’m enjoying working where I am. I don’t look back. I enjoy the job that I’m in and the people I’m working with.”

Falkirk are expected to be one of the challengers for promotion this season, along with fellow full-time clubs Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians.

They have eight points from their opening four games, under the management team of Lee Miller and David McCracken.

Hartley added: “It’s just another game for us – it doesn’t matter who the opposition is. It’s a league we’re enjoying.

“Away to Falkirk is as tough as they come but our preparations will all be the same.

“It’s a test for us, hopefully it’s a test for them. They’re full-time, they’re one of the favourites and have a really strong, experienced squad.

“The expectation levels are not too high for us in this league and we don’t feel any pressure going into today. We’ll try perform the way we’ve been doing.”