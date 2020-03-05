Paul Hartley hopes for more good news as Scott Ross and Ryan Strachan extend Cove Rangers stays

Paul Hartley hopes others will follow Ryan Strachan and Scott Ross in committing their futures to Cove Rangers.

The Cove boss revealed work is ongoing to get more players signed up beyond this season, after Strachan and Ross signed on until 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Both players have been with the club since 2017 after leaving Peterhead, helping the club to two Highland League titles and SPFL promotion.

Hartley was pleased to get the duo signed up and hopes there is more good news to come on the contract front.

He said: “I’m delighted Scott and Ryan have agreed to extend their time with us.

“Both have been in excellent form this season and we were determined to see them remain at the club in the long term.

“It’s part of our efforts to ensure stability within the squad, which is why we are working on securing others on fresh deals as well.”

Cove are in pole position to make it consecutive promotions, holding a 10-point lead at the top of League 2. They face Brechin City tomorrow at the Balmoral Stadium.

Strachan, 29, was happy to commit his future to his local side.

Strachan said: “It’s good to be given the opportunity to stay with a club that I love. I’ve said a few times that the club is doing well and I just want to be a part of it.

“The really good thing is it’s my local team and the squad is full of local players. We are all close friends and that has helped us build good relationships out on the pitch.”

Ross added: “There was never any doubt that I would choose to stay with Cove. It’s where I want to be and hope to remain for as long as possible.

“The fact Ryan has agreed to stay as well is great because we have been team-mates since about the age of 11.