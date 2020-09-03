Paul Hartley confident Cove Rangers will be ready for start of new League One season

Paul Hartley has no worries about his Cove Rangers side being ready for the new season.

The newly-promoted side will have seven weeks’ preparation behind them come the start of the new League One season, which gets underway for them on October 17 at home to East Fife.

Cove resumed training last week after a six-month hiatus over the summer, with Hartley feeling his players were itching to get back on the pitch.

They will step up their work in the coming weeks as Cove also look to get some friendly games tied up, before the Betfred Cup starts on October 10.

Hartley said: “We’ve had four sessions in with them just to get back into the swing of things. It’s been pretty straight-forward – we’ve coped with it really well. The medical team have done really well and we’ve just followed the guidelines with what we can do and what we can’t do.

“The players have missed it. You don’t appreciate football until you’ve not had it. We’ve had a period of five or six months where we’ve not had it. The players have come back in really good condition, they’ve trained well and while there’s still a lot of work to put in, they’re glad to be back.

“We’re trying to finalise some games. We feel we’re going to have enough time; I always work towards the first league game of the season. The cup games are a bonus. We’ll roughly have seven weeks before the first game, so that gives us enough preparation.”

© SNS Group

The Aberdeen outfit made their second summer signing last week, with former Motherwell defender Adam Livingstone following Leighton McIntosh in signing on at the Balmoral Stadium.

Livingstone was let go by the Steelmen in the summer and has had loan spells at East Fife, Morton and Clyde. He is also familiar with Cove assistant Gordon Young from their time together in the Fir Park academy.

Hartley added: “Adam will do well for us and has good experience in the Championship and League One. He’s been at Motherwell too so has a good grounding. It gives us a bit of versatility down the left-hand side.

“Gordon (Young) knows him pretty well from being a youngster at Motherwell, so we’re pleased to get that one in. We’re slowly but surely adding to the squad.

“Harry can play in one and Adam can play up one. We need the versatility; we need competition in every area of the pitch. We’re still maybe one or two short.”