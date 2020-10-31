Paul Hartley confident Cove Rangers capable of rising to new challenges as Partick Thistle come to town

Paul Hartley reckons Cove Rangers are capable of rising to any challenge in their current form.

They take on Partick Thistle at the Balmoral Stadium today, the first time they have faced full-time opposition in the league.

Six points from their first two games, with wins over East Fife and Peterhead, on the back of creditable Betfred Cup results have given a positive start to the new campaign.

But they are coming up against one of the favourites for promotion from League One this season and have a manager in Ian McCall who is seasoned at this level.

Hartley said: “We treat them like we treat every other team. It’s drilled into our team how we prepare – it doesn’t mean who it is. We always respect the opposition.

“Thistle are very strong. They’re full-time and one of the favourites for going straight back up.

“But we’re strong at home and capable of giving anyone a game on our day. We’re playing with a lot of confidence and enjoy the challenge of whoever we face, be it Hibs, Dundee in pre-season, Brora or Thistle on Saturday.

“The players are in good form just now and playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve started the season well, but this league is very tough. Ian McCall knows the league very well and has assembled a good squad there.”

Cove have started the season with two wins out of two in the league, continuing where they left off at the end of their successful League Two campaign.

“It’s been great (being back),” Hartley added. “The players have come back in such great condition and the work we’ve put in since the end of August has been a lot of graft.

“We’re only two games in and we don’t take anything for granted in this division. We’ll continue to work hard as a team.”