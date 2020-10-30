Partick Thistle clash has no bearing on where we can finish, says Cove Rangers defender Dan Higgins

Cove Rangers defender Daniel Higgins insists today’s clash with Partick Thistle will give no indication of where they can finish this season.

For the first time in league action, Cove will take on full-time opposition in the shape of Partick, who dropped down from the Championship at the end of last season.

Cove have started the new League One campaign with two wins from two, with several of their players believing they are capable of reaching the play-offs.

They top the table after two games but coming up against a team with promotion aspirations is not a make-or-break for Cove’s aspirations.

Higgins said: “It’s still just one game. It would be a very good start if we won but that’s what we want to do every game we play.

“If we get a result then it doesn’t say ‘we’ve beat Partick, now we’ll go and win the league’. It’s more momentum and confidence that we can keep this up.

“Partick are full-time and a big club. They just want to bounce straight back up to the Championship and they’ll be coming up here expecting nothing less than three points.

“It’ll be a challenge but one we’re looking forward to. I’ve never played against Partick in the first-team – only reserve games. They’ve got dangerous players and getting Declan (Glass) was good, before he got injured unfortunately.

“They’ve still got players that can hurt us and they’ve got a good manager who knows the game.”

The two sides have only ever met once before: a 2-1 win for the Jags in a Scottish Cup tie in 2012. Ross Forbes scored the opener with an Alan Redford own-goal adding to their tally, before Danny Milne pulled a late goal back from Cove.

Partick were beaten 1-0 at Clyde in their first league game of the season, before rebounding last week with a 2-1 win over Airdrieonians.

What Cove may find this season is, unlike for a lot of League Two fixtures, teams will come up to the Balmoral Stadium and take the game to them, rather than sitting in and trying to contain.

Higgins added: “East Fife came up and had a go. They were right up against us. The conditions weren’t good in either game – pretty miserable days and I think it’s looking the same on Saturday.

“It’s about grinding it out and hoping the boys at the other end of the pitch can dig something out, which they did last weekend.

“We couldn’t go out and play the way we wanted to play. It was about keeping it tight until half-time and taking it from there. It was a bonus that Mitch produced a bit of magic and got us a goal.”