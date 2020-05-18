One year on: How Cove Rangers’ staff and players reacted to SPFL promotion

Today marks one year since Cove Rangers closed out their League Two play-off final victory over Berwick Rangers, in doing so becoming the first team to take the step up from the Highland League to the SPFL via the pyramid system.

The memorable day at Shielfield Park saw the Granite City outfit achieve what they had long strived for, and exorcised the heartbreak felt in the play-off final against Cowdenbeath at Central Park in 2018.

On their glory day 12 months ago, Cove beat Berwick 3-0 to add to their 4-0 home leg victory at the Balmoral Stadium to cruise into League Two, where they of course went on to win this term’s fourth-tier title at the first time of asking under new boss Paul Hartley.

Play-off final success one year ago was made even sweeter after manager John Sheran was able join stand-in Graeme Mathieson and his team in celebration at Shielfield Park, having suffered a heart attack just weeks before following Cove’s final Highland League coronation.

It was an emotional time for all connected to the Balmoral Stadium outfit, who formerly played out of Allan Park. Those feelings, as well as the club’s rich history in the amateur and Highland League ranks, were captured in a commemorative supplement published in the Evening Express – which we’ve reproduced below.

