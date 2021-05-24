One-match ban offer for Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has been hit with a potential one-game ban.

The Scottish FA’s notice of complaint comes after the former Scotland, Celtic and Aberdeen star was sent to the stand during a play-off match away to Airdrieonians on May 11.

Dramatic play-off defeat for Cove

Cove Rangers, who finished third in League One, were contesting the Championship play-off against the Diamonds, who ended one place above them in the division.

Airdrie won the dramatic second leg 3-2, and 4-3 on aggregate, ending Cove’s bid to reach Scottish football’s second tier.

Hartley protested that his side should have been awarded a spot-kick and was sent to the stand.

A principal hearing date of Thursday, June 3, has been set, with a one-match suspension offered.