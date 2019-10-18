Not about revenge for Cove Rangers against Auchinleck Talbot – Hartley

Paul Hartley says tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with Auchinleck Talbot is not a revenge mission for Cove Rangers.

However, the Balmoral Stadium boss believes it is good the Granite City side are familiar with their second-round opponents.

Cove travel to Beechwood Park to face the Ayrshire Junior kings 12 months after Talbot eliminated them at this stage of the Scottish Cup.

The sides drew 1-1 in Aberdeen before Tommy Sloan’s outfit edged through 2-1 in the replay at Beechwood Park.

After that Auchinleck went on to reach the fifth round last season, where they played Hearts, having taken the scalp of Championship side Ayr United in round four.

Hartley respects their cup pedigree, but hopes Cove can cause them problems.

He said: “I don’t see it about making up for last year. But the good thing is the players know what to expect going down there.

“It’s a tight pitch, but it looked magnificent last weekend.

“The fans are on top of you, but the good things is our players have been there and know what it’s like.

“I don’t call it a revenge match, but we know what to expect and it’s a game we want to win.

“They’ve got a good cup pedigree and we expect a tough game.

“Looking at their game in the last round against Kelty Hearts (3-0 win) you see they are a strong outfit.

“They’re tough opposition, they’re at home on a tight pitch and will have a good crowd behind them so we expect a difficult game.

“We’re well aware of their strengths, but we need to play the game we know we can play.

“Auchinleck have good pedigree in the last few years, beating Ayr United last season and going to Tynecastle to play Hearts.

“It’s the toughest tie of the round and also the tie of the round in my opinion.”

Hartley was a two-time winner of the Scottish Cup during his playing days with Hearts and Celtic.

The former Scotland international hopes to lead his side into round three tomorrow and added: “This cup has always been a favourite of mine as a player and a manager.

“You want to be in the hat, you want to see who you get and look forward to the ties as a player and a manager.

“We want to be in the hat on Sunday, but to do that we have to earn it and get a good result.”

Cove had last weekend off and Hartley believes the players having an opportunity to recharge their batteries will benefit the League Two leaders going into this tie.

He said: “It’s always good to get a break because the players need to recharge and refresh.

“It’s been four months of hard work and grafting non-stop.

“Sometimes you need to have that little bit of freshness in terms of players having a weekend off and being able to do something with their families.

“We always felt it was important that the players got a break and on Tuesday their training was magnificent.

“We want to do well in the Scottish Cup. It’s a cup I love and the players will be the same.

“We know it’s a tough test for us.

“But we are playing well and are playing some great stuff and hopefully we can play to that level tomorrow.”