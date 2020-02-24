No unlucky 13 for Cove Rangers men as flawless home run continues

Jamie Masson hopes Cove Rangers’ winning mentality can carry them over the finishing line in League 2.

Masson has been part of a hugely successful period at Cove since joining in 2017, winning two Highland League titles, the Highland League Cup, Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

The newly-promoted side are in pole position to add to that with the League 2 title this season, with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park taking them eight points clear at the top.

Masson, who scored the first from a corner and set up the second, takes pride in a 13th straight home win and believes their success is evidence of an in-built winning mentality.

He said: “Thirteen wins is an unbelievable start so far. I’m just hoping we can keep it up and finish the season right. At Cove, they’ve always had that winning mentality. Ever since I’ve been here they’ve been used to winning everything in the Highland League. I don’t think it matters what level you’re at, that winning mentality is what you need.”

Masson’s left-wing corner took a wind-assisted route into Willie Muir’s goal, giving Cove the lead after four minutes. It was his run and cross four minutes before the break that brought about the second goal, with Jake Davidson turning the ball into his own net.

That takes Masson to 12 league goals for the season, trailing only team-mate Mitch Megginson and Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland.

Masson said: “I feel like I’m playing my best football. Today it was hard and it wasn’t really a good performance, but it was getting the goals and grinding it out. We’re getting better at staying together as a team and grinding it out.

“The gaffer said the ones on the left, just whip them in and hope for the best. That’s what I did and it just looks as though it’s taken off. It goes down as a goal, so I’m happy with that.

“They have been on a good run and they’re a good team, so it’s good to get a clean sheet and three points.”

Cove return to action tomorrow night against Stirling Albion in a rearranged fixture. Goals from Fraser Fyvie and Matty Smith gave them victory in their previous visit to Forthbank in August.

Stirling were without a home game at the weekend, as Stenhousemuir’s visit was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The league leaders now have 11 games remaining and an eight-point advantage, following Edinburgh’s goalless draw at home to basement side Brechin City at the weekend.

Masson added: “We just need to keep going, take every game as it comes and hopefully get three points. Tuesday will be another tough one and hopefully it’s on.”

Skipper Mitch Megginson returned to the line-up after missing the last two games with a calf problem, while Ryan Strachan was passed fit after coming off in the 2-1 win over Edinburgh the week previous.

Blair Yule was absent from the side, with Dan Higgins coming in.