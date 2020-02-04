New Cove Rangers signing Broque Watson hopes school reunion with Dan Higgins proves fruitful

Broque Watson and Dan Higgins went to the same school together. Now they want to make sure Cove Rangers are top of the class.

The pair grew up alongside each other in the youth system at Celtic, before going their separate ways.

Watson moved on to Motherwell before ending up at Annan Athletic, while Higgins was on the books of Dundee and Kilmarnock prior to ending up at Cove this season.

Edinburgh-based Watson completed his move to the Balmoral Stadium on Friday prior to the transfer deadline. Manager Paul Hartley had initiated contact with Annan after the two sides met in Aberdeen last month and was given permission to speak to Watson.

Once their interest became clear, Watson had someone he could call on to give him an insight into the League 2 leaders.

He said: “I went to school with Dan. We’d been on the Celtic Project together, so I’ve known him from an early age.

“He made me feel really welcome and gave me a message, telling me good things about the club which helped me decide what to do.

“He’s not really changed – we still get along really well and that can only get better being team-mates again.”

Watson made 17 appearances for Annan Athletic this season, scoring once, after joining the club in the summer.

He spent 12 years in the academy at Celtic, leaving in 2018 for Motherwell’s reserve side. A loan spell at League 1 side East Fife – managed by ex-Don Darren Young – gave him his first experience of senior football.

After being let go at Fir Park, Watson trained with Fleetwood Town’s under-23 side during pre-season before making his return to Scotland.

Watson, who turns 21 tomorrow, was swept away by Cove’s ambition and hopes to be part of a successful side as they chase the League 2 title.

He added: “It’s a club that’s on the up. I want to score more goals and deliver more assists to try help the team win the league. I want to make an instant impact.”

The Edinburgh-based winger admits it was a wrench having to leave his boyhood club 18 months ago but it has prepared him for the harsh nature of football.

Watson said: “I was at Celtic from the age of seven. I love the club and everything they have done for me. They gave me my first professional contract and put me through school.

“But that’s football. There’s so many highs and lows.”

He met his team-mates for the first time before kick-off against Albion Rovers and made his debut as a second-half substitute.