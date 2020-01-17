Connor Scully thinks new blood can help Cove Rangers ‘over the line’ in League Two title race

Connor Scully believes competition is good for everyone in Cove Rangers’ squad.

The Granite City side return to action when Cowdenbeath visit the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow.

With rivals Edinburgh City on Scottish Cup duty, Cove could move five points clear at the top of League Two.

Cove are boosted ahead of the clash with the Blue Brazil by the signing of striker Rory McAllister from Peterhead, while on-loan Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan could make his second appearance.

After seeing loanee Declan Glass (Dundee United), Matty Smith (Dundee United) and Chris Antoniazzi (Aberdeen) return to their parent clubs, Scully is pleased manager Paul Hartley has strengthened the squad.

The midfielder said: “At this time of the season it’s a good time for the manager to refresh the squad.

“Guys like Declan Glass, Chris Antoniazzi and Matty Smith have gone back to their parent clubs so it’s good to get a couple of players in.

“It’s good to strengthen in January, particularly because you can get a lot of injuries over this period.

“Josh Mulligan has come in and looks a good player. He’s a full-time player with Dundee, but he’s fitted in really well and he’s a good lad.

“Hopefully he can come in and replace Declan Glass or fit in in a similar way, and we know what Rory can bring.

“The gaffer will be hoping to get boys in to refresh the squad a bit and hopefully help us get over the line.

“It’s healthy competition and you need that competition to push you on as a player.

“If you have it in your head it keeps you going and it’s not just in matches it’s in training every week as well.

“I feel like I’ve got to play at 100% every time I train or play to stay in the team.

“There are guys ready to come into your space if you’re not up to scratch. There are players who are capable of coming in and doing the job.

“So for me and everyone else that plays we’re just trying to hit the highest standard we can and hopefully that’s good enough to get us in the team the following week.”

Scully hopes Cove can take advantage of Edinburgh not being in league action.

He added: “Our aim is to try to get as many points on the board as possible.

“With Edinburgh not playing tomorrow it’s a chance to move a few points further ahead.

“But we know it won’t be easy. however, we have a good home record so we want to keep that up and hopefully get another win.

“Both games this season (3-2 and 3-1 wins for Cove) at home and away have been tight and hard-fought.

“Cowdenbeath have got some really good players that can cause problems so we expect a tough game again.”