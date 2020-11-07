Mitch Megginson strikes twice as Cove Rangers extend winning run with 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic

A brace from Mitch Megginson helped Cove Rangers to their fourth win from four to beat Forfar Athletic 3-0.

Megginson struck either side of half-time after Rory McAllister had given Cove the lead after just four minutes.

It means Paul Hartley’s side hold on to top spot in League One with an impressive 12 points from 12, ahead of a Betfred Cup trip to Dundee on Tuesday.

McAllister, who grabbed the late winner against Partick Thistle last week and was rewarded with a start, played his part again.

Harry Milne drilled a pass into Jamie Masson and Mitch Megginson helped the ball on to McAllister. The former Peterhead striker got fortunate with the rebound off a defender but got a snap-shot away, with it taking a deflection to beat Daniel Hoban.

Cove were denied a second, ironically by McAllister, as Connor Scully shot through a crowded penalty area with it heading for the bottom corner, until an offside McAllister inadvertently blocked it.

After that shaky start Forfar settled and tried to engage Cove further up the pitch. They had a strong penalty appeal waved away when Harry Milne tangled with John Robertson, but Scott Lambie was unmoved.

Masson found the side netting and Milne, after a clever pirouette, had Hoban troubled with a cross-shot that just drifted over the bar.

The deliveries from the flanks were becoming Cove’s greatest threat and only a Sam Fisher intervention prevented McAllister from tucking in Leighton McIntosh’s cross. McIntosh himself was denied by the bar after meeting Milne’s cross at the back post.

Megginson and McAllister combined to extend Cove’s lead two minutes before the break, with the skipper collecting a backheel from his strike partner before Murray Mackintosh barged him to the turf. Hoban went the right way but Megginson’s penalty beat him for power.

Substitute Cammy Breadner got the better of Scott Ross but left his team-mates exasperated as he went for goal rather than squaring it, as Stuart Malcolm’s side probed for a way back into the game.

But it was killed off just after the hour after a swift Cove move, which culminated in a delicate touch from McAllister playing in Megginson to tuck away.

Ross’ uncharacteristic foray towards goal resulted in an unselfish cutback that evaded every blue shirt, as Cove refused to relent. The persistent McIntosh fashioned an opening for himself that Hoban beat away in the closing stages.

But it marks a 17th consecutive league win at home for Cove and ensures they finish their first month in League One at the summit.