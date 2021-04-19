Captain Mitch Megginson isn’t getting carried away after Cove Rangers moved level on points with League One leaders Falkirk.

The skipper netted both goals in a 2-0 win against the Bairns at the Balmoral Stadium.

With five games left, the Aberdeen side are firmly in the promotion mix sitting second in League One behind the team they beat on Saturday on goal difference.

Cove return to action against Montrose tomorrow night and Megginson said: “I thought the boys to a man were different class. Falkirk launched the ball forward at times to disrupt our play.

“But I thought when we attacked we got the ball down and played and fully deserved the win.

“We just take it one game at a time and that’s just how we go about our business.

“There’s five games to play and a lot to play for, but we have to focus on Tuesday night now and a game against Montrose.

“There is that chance (to get promoted) and I think at the start of the season we wanted to be in a position where we gave ourselves an opportunity at getting up whether it was in the play-offs or being up there at the end of the season.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“We’re competing with three full-time teams, we don’t have a big squad and we’ve lost two important members of our team (Jamie Masson and Harry Milne due to injury).

“We have to dig in, we’ll play against a good Montrose side and that’s the next focus for us.”

Megginson opened the scoring on 12 minutes with a spectacular overhead kick after Scott Ross had flicked on Connor Scully’s corner.

Three minutes into the second half, Megginson made it 2-0 with a clinical finish after Falkirk failed to deal with Fraser Fyvie’s free-kick from the left flank.

As well as scoring, Megginson combined well with strike partner Rory McAllister throughout the 90 minutes.

Megginson added: “I was happy in that situation (for the first goal) to find the back of the net rather than it going over.

© Chris Sumner/DCT

“It was good to get good contact on it and for it to go in.

“Rory is an experienced player who has been round the block and scores many goals.

“He’s a different player to me and it works well. He holds the ball up well for me and can pin defenders, whereas I’m maybe a bit more nippy and can get round him.

“It’s a good partnership and it’s working – if I don’t score Rory scores and if Rory doesn’t score I score. We’re there to work as a team and that’s what we’re doing.”

After Megginson had put Cove ahead, they came close to a second from another Scully corner with Falkirk defender Mark Durnan heading towards his own goal, but Aidan Keena cleared off the line.

At the start of the second hal,f the Bairns were close to equalising with Conor Sammon heading Callumn Morrison’s cross against the bar.

© DCT Media

Two minutes later, Megginson got his second and Cove were never in serious danger after that.

They could have added further to their lead, but Connor Smith and Blair Yule were thwarted by good saves from Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “I thought we were terrific from start to finish in how we managed the game.

“There were different sides to the game for us today. We had to deal with the directness that they play.

“We coped with that and played some great stuff. It was a really strong 90-odd minutes from us.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Mitch improvised really well for the first and his second he showed great composure.

“It was a good day for us, but there are five tough games to go, and it was important that we got the three points.

“We’re strong at home, but I was really pleased with the overall performance.”

Hartley added: “At the start of the season our aim was to finish eighth or above and we’ve now secured top five, which is terrific for the club.

“We’re against teams that are full-time and clubs that are really knowledgeable at this level. Credit must go to the players, who have really worked hard.”