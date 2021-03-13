Mitch Megginson hopes to guide Cove Rangers into the Championship after signing new deal

Mitch Megginson wants to lead Cove Rangers into the Championship after committing his future to the club.

The Cove captain, whose deal was up at the end of the season, has agreed a three-year contract extension which will keep him at Cove until the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old, who joined Cove from Alloa in 2016, has scored 163 goals in 189 appearances for the League One side.

The former Aberdeen player says he would love to end his playing days at the club.

Megginson said: “It was pleasing to get it sorted.

“I can put that to the back of my mind and concentrate on my football.

“It just seems to have clicked for me at Cove since I arrived.

“It has worked out well for both parties and I feel at home here.

“This is for the next few years but it may end up being longer than that.

“There was no doubt in my mind. I was always going to stay.

“You can’t take anything for granted in football but this deal will take me up to my early 30s and I would like to think I will still have a few years left after that.

“It would be good to end my career at Cove but you never know how things will pan out.

“It would be the ideal scenario.”

Megginson hopes to be able to play his part in helping Cove fulfil their ambitions of becoming a Championship side in the future.

He said: “Hopefully I can get the club to the position where they want to.

“We have got that hunger.

“We are a team that wants to be up there challenging near the top of the table and winning titles.

“Last season would have been the first time I had lifted a trophy as captain but that obviously got disrupted.

“It would be nice to get my hands on another one sooner rather than later.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty this season but hopefully over the next few years we can be an established team in the Championship.”

Cove will return to competitive action against Partick Thistle next weekend when football resumes in Leagues One and Two having been in cold storage since January 11.

Megginson said: “It has been a hard period, even from the social aspect.

“We go from seeing our teammates three times a week and speaking to them on a daily basis to not being able to see them at all.

“It is great to see them again and get that buzz again.

“We were discussing the fact we’ve actually had longer off than would normally be the case at the end of a season.

“Training has been a good standard because the boys have been looking after themselves.

“The management staff have got it spot on in terms of not over-working us as we don’t want to pick up any injuries.

“I think every player in League One and League Two can’t wait to get back on the pitch to do what they love.”

Leagues One and Two are set to complete the second round of fixtures before splitting into two sections of five in a 22-game campaign.

Cove are sitting second in the division after 11 games and only two points adrift of leaders Falkirk.

Megginson said: “The aim for us when we get back is definitely to finish in those top five places and give ourselves a chance to go up.

“That was our ambition at the start of the season.

“We want to have that chance to get promoted.

“It would be four cup final games at the end of the season.

“We know this league could be very tight come the end of the season with some very big games.

“It is going to be different and the players are all looking forward to it.”