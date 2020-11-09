Mitch Megginson happy with Cove Rangers ‘fantastic’ start to life in League One

Mitch Megginson is thrilled he and Cove Rangers have maintained their perfect start to the new season.

Two goals from Megginson helped Cove to a 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic on Saturday, with Rory McAllister opening the scoring in the Aberdeen side’s fourth straight league win.

Megginson has now taken his tally to five in the early stages of this campaign, with his club sitting top of League One on 12 points.

He said: “It’s a great start. We’ve had three clean sheets as well and a goal we probably shouldn’t have lost. It’s a fantastic start, stepping up to this league. We’ve gone about it professionally and done what we normally do.

“I always try and beat last season’s tally and there’s obviously fewer games this year. That’s me at five and the next target is 10. I try and score in every game I play and I’ve just got to keep doing that.

“My record over the last three or four years has been good. You’ve got to go into every game confident, otherwise you won’t score. It’s working so far, so I’ll just try keep doing it.”

Dundee lie next in wait for Cove tomorrow night, in their third Betfred Cup group fixture.

Megginson added: “We’ve seen Dundee during pre-season; they’re a good team and a competitive outfit. We’ve shown in pre-season, albeit it wasn’t as competitive as Tuesday’s going to be, that we can match them.

“They’ve maybe done as well as they would have hoped in the league so they’ll be raring to go. It’s a chance for them to get through in the League Cup as well, so they’ll be trying to get three points.”

McAllister gave Cove the lead on four minutes against Forfar with a deflected effort from just inside the box, with Megginson scoring the second from the spot after he was fouled by Murray Mackintosh.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Forfar had a penalty appeal turned down when they felt John Robertson was felled by Harry Milne, but Megginson rounded off an impressive attacking display from Cove by tucking away McAllister’s clever flick from eight yards.

Megginson said: “There’s movement, speed, strength – we all have different attributes up there.

“It’s probably the best we’ve passed the ball this season and at times they couldn’t live with us.

“It was professional from start to finish. We carried out the gameplan as we hoped and scored some good goals.”