Mitch Megginson is happy with his goal return – but the Cove Rangers skipper wants more after claiming League One player of the year honours.

Megginson finished with 14 goals in 19 league games this season, finishing as the league’s top scorer for the second season in a row.

It takes his overall tally for the Aberdeen side to 170 in 195 games, since he joined in 2016 from Alloa Athletic.

He collected the 2020-21 player of the year award at the weekend and is pleased to be recognised for his goalscoring feats.

Megginson said: “I’m obviously delighted to be recognised as there’s a lot of good players in League One. It’s full of top quality players so to be awarded player of the season is a great achievement and one I’m proud of.

“My job as a striker is to get as many goals as I can through the season. I was happy to keep my scoring record high. I don’t think there was many games I didn’t score in.

“It’s just about keeping it going for next season as well. It was a good season overall; the chance was there for us (to go up) but the amount of games in a short space of time took its toll.

“We don’t have the biggest squad – losing Harry Milne and Jamie Masson was disappointing too as they’re big players for us.”

Megginson won’t allow standards to drop, be it his own high personal ones or the levels that have driven Cove from the Highland League to League One in two years.

He added: “I’m the type of player, from playing in the league before to then playing in the Highland League, my standards don’t drop.

“Playing in the Championship for three years, I took that into the Highland League and didn’t let my standards drop. It can easily be done.

“My plan was, with other team members, to get Cove out of the Highland League so I had to keep the standards high.

“I knew the team was good enough to step up to League Two and League One, so it makes my life easier when I’m playing with good players and creating chances for me.

“I’m happy with how it’s went over the last two years from a personal perspective, so it’s just about keeping those standards high. As captain of Cove, it’s up to me to make sure I’m keeping my performances and standards on the pitch as high as possible, to lead by example.”

“There’s more enjoyment at Cove; it’s easy when you’re at a club that’s good to you and you enjoy being there.”

League One was the most competitive division in Scotland last season, with three teams vying for the title heading into the split.

Partick Thistle eventually took the honours, with Cove losing out in the play-offs, but it looks set to be another hugely intriguing season in the third tier.

Megginson’s former side Alloa Athletic appointed Barry Ferguson as manager last week, in a bid to return straight back to the Championship, while Falkirk have brought in Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin to take charge.

There is also Queen’s Park, newly promoted from League Two, who will be well-backed in their bid to climb the leagues.

Megginson added: “We need to bolster the squad as you’re just not sure what’s going to happen with injuries.

“You look at the goal return as well and I think we need to get a few more goals from elsewhere. I do my best to get as many as I can and Rory (McAllister) did his best to get a good number; when you compare it to other teams there’s maybe a lot of goals coming from elsewhere.

“You add another 10 that’s split around the team, it changes the games. Looking at the last six games, the goals we were losing weren’t like us either.

“I think we had the best league record defensively but in the last six games we were very poor. We were losing goals just after we scored. We’d been gifting goals rather than making teams work for them.

“That’s where we need to improve. I don’t think there’s anything major to do. I think it was partly to do with all the games in a short space of time. Hopefully next season is a normal season, which should help.”