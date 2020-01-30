Mitch Megginson aiming to be history maker with Cove Rangers

Mitch Megginson is hoping the best scoring spree of his senior career can help Cove Rangers make Scottish football history this season.

The captain has scored 20 goals in total – including seven in his last five matches – as Paul Hartley’s side have recovered from a December glitch to pull five points clear at the top of Ladbrokes League 2.

While simply staying in the division was the first target, they’re now bidding to become the first club to win promotion in their maiden season.

Megginson, who has scooped the Ladbrokes Player of the Month award for January, said: “At the start the first ambition was to cement our place in this league.

“But as the season has progressed, we’ve done so well that we are now looking to at least secure a play-off spot.

“If we’re still in a good position with a few games to go then of course we’ll be trying to win the title.

“I think long-term the chairman has ambitions to see how far he can take Cove in the Sottish leagues.

“It would be fantastic for me if I could go on that journey.

“We had our first sticky spell losing two in the trot and we’ve not been used to doing that, especially in our years in the Highland League.

“So we had to get back on track and we’ve managed to get a few wins under our belt.

“It’s an important time of the season. We’re heading towards the final third so if we can keep winning, we’ll be in a good place.

“I’ve been pleased with my goals return. As a striker you need to be scoring to keep the others off your back. We’ve got lots of goals through the team – we’re very attack-minded.”

It’s a Ladbrokes double for Cove as Hartley has been named top boss for the second time this season.

He said: “Mitch is in great form. He’s got 17 league goals already which is fantastic and long may that continue.

“It’s not just his goals, it’s his overall teamwork. He leads by example as our captain and talisman.

“It’s a great response from the team but we know we face a tough game at Albion Rovers on Saturday.

“We don’t underestimate anybody and we have to make sure we’re properly prepared.”

Hartley is hoping to add a winger to his squad in the next few days.