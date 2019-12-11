Milne pens new deal with Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have announced left-back Harry Milne has penned a new deal.

Milne, 23, will stay with Cove until at least the summer of 2022, having joined in 2014.

The player said: “I’m delighted to sign for another two years. This is now my fifth year with the club and I’ve enjoyed each one for different reasons.

“I feel I’ve developed year on year and I’m happy to commit to the club where I feel I can continue to develop as a player under the manager and coaching staff.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “We are delighted to secure Harry on an extended deal. We have been impressed with his performances this season since arriving at the club, his attitude and application has been second to none.

“We feel there is still more to come from Harry but we are delighted he has committed to the club and look forward to working with him over the next two years.”