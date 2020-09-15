Midfielder Semple signs for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have made Jamie Semple their fourth signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder has joined the Aberdeen side on a season-long loan deal.

Semple has made six first-team appearances for the Steelmen and will be aiming to feature regularly during Cove’s maiden season in League One.

Semple, who is a Scotland Under-19 international, follows Adam Livingstone, Leighton McIntosh and Seb Ross in joining the Balmoral Stadium side this summer.

Cove manager Paul Hartley said: “I would like to thank Motherwell and their manager, Stephen Robinson, for giving us the opportunity to work with Jamie.

“The loan system proved mutually beneficial to us and the parent clubs of the players we brought in last season and I’m confident that will be the case again with Jamie.

“He’s an exciting young player and joining us gives Jamie the opportunity to gain more experience of playing at first team level, which will be great for him at this stage of his development.”